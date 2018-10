Woman shot in the back multiple times in Lawndale

A woman was shot in the back while getting inside a vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:57 a.m., the 21-year-old was shot by a gunman who walked up to her in the 900 block of South Independence, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in her back, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.