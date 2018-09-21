Woman shot inside car parked in Morgan Park

A woman was seriously wounded from a shooting Friday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 8:27 p.m., a male walked up to her as she sat inside the front of a vehicle parked in the 11100 block of South Halsted and fired shots at her, according to Chicago police. Two other people inside the vehicle were not struck by gunfire.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds in her left shoulder and side, police said. She was in serious condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.