Woman shot on Far South Side

A woman was shot Wednesday in the 10700 block of South Champlain. | Google Earth

A woman was shot Wednesday night on the Far South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 9:15 p.m. when she was shot in her left leg by someone who opened fire in the 10700 block of South Champlain, Chicago Police said.

More details weren’t provided.