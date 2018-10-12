Woman, 18, shot in parked car in Roseland

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 in the 10000 block of South State Street. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A teenage woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the 18-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the first block of East 100th Street when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit, according to Chicago police. She and her 23-year-old male passenger had attempted to flee the area upon hearing gunfire

The woman was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left side of her abdomen, police said. Her condition had stabilized.