Woman shot Saturday at party on Near West Side

A 23-year-old woman was shot Saturday morning on the Near West Side.

About 2 a.m., the woman was at a party in the 2700 block of West Adams Street when she heard shots and felt pain in her left leg, Chicago police said.

She took herself about 1:30 p.m. to Oak Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, but left the hospital after her condition was stabilized, police said. She declined additional treatment.

Area Central detectives are investigating.