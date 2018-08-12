Woman shot to death at Skokie hotel: police

A woman was found shot to death Saturday at the Hampton Inn in Skokie. | Google Streetview

A woman was found shot to death at a hotel in north suburban Skokie, according to police.

Officers responded about 11:49 p.m. to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 5201 Old Orchard Road, according to a released from Skokie police. They found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital, but later died, police said. Several people were being interviewed by detectives early Sunday. No charges had been filed. Police were conducting a death investigation.

Skokie police said they believe the incident was isolated and that no threat existed to the general public.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.