Woman shot to death in Gary

A woman was shot to death Thursday evening at her northwest Indiana home.

The 26-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds at 5:55 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office. She had been shot at her home in the 200 block of Taft Place in Gary.

The death was ruled a homicide, according to the corner’s office. Her name wasn’t released Thursday.

Gary police were not immediately respond to a request for information on the shooting Thursday night.