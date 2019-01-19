Woman shot to death inside Avondale apartment: police

A woman was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

At 1:35 a.m., officers found her lying inside an apartment hallway in the 3900 block of West Roscoe, police said. She had a bullet in her head and was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses heard the woman, whose age was unknown, arguing with someone before gunshots rang out, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives are investigating.