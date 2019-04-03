Woman shot to death inside Washington Park apartment

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman, 19, was shot in the back about 11:50 p.m. in an apartment in the 6100 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed her death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Tuesday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

