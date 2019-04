Woman shot to death Sunday in South Chicago

A 23-year-old woman was killed Sunday in South Chicago.

The woman was in the driver’s seat of a parked car about 10:38 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Burley Avenue when someone fired shots at her, Chicago police said. She was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

Area South detectives are investigating.

