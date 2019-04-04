Woman shot while driving in Lake View

A 21-year-old woman was shot Thursday while riding in a vehicle in the Lake View area on the North Side.

About 2:10 a.m., the woman was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 800 block of West Wellington Avenue when she heard shots and realized she had been hit in the lower backside, Chicago police said.

The other occupants of the vehicle took her to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago police bomb squad was called to a Lake View post office to investigate a suspicious package.

