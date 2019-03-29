Woman shot while in car in Roseland

A 23-year-old woman was shot Friday morning in Roseland on the South Side.

About 1:06 a.m., the woman was traveling in a vehicle in the 11400 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone inside of a white sedan began firing, Chicago police said. The woman was struck in the arm and leg.

She transported herself to Roseland Community Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. She may not have been the intended target.

Area South detectives are investigating.