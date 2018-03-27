Woman shot while running away from masked armed robber in Lawndale

A woman was wounded early Tuesday when she was shot while trying to run away from an armed robber in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was sitting in her parked car about 1:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt when someone wearing a ski mask walked up to her, took out a gun and tried to rob her, according to Chicago Police.

When she ran away from her car the robber opened fire, striking her twice in the abdomen, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

