Woman shot while sitting in living room

A woman was shot while sitting in the living room of a residence Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 50-year-old woman was inside a residence when shots came through the window from outside about 11:23 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Loomis, police said.

A bullet grazed her head, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is in good condition being treated for a graze wound, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.