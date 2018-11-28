Woman shoved to ground in West Town strong-arm robbery

Three people robbed a woman Tuesday night in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 31-year-old woman was walking south at 8:14 p.m. in the 500 block of North Wood when three males walked up behind her and one of them put his hand over her face, according to Chicago police. He then demanded the woman’s belongings.

A second suspect took the woman’s property, and then the first suspect pushed her to the ground, injuring her forehead, police said. The trio ran off north on Wood, where they got into a small, black, four-door vehicle and drove away northbound.

The woman was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was treated and released, police said.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.