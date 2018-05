Woman sits on gun, accidentally shoots herself in West Englewood

A woman accidentally shot herself Sunday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old woman suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when she sat on a gun and accidentally discharged it about 5:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Honore, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.