Woman stabbed, another shot during Chicago Lawn fight

An argument between two women Saturday night turned violent, leaving one stabbed and another shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The two women began fighting at 10 p.m. in the middle of the street in the 6200 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago police said.

During the fight, a man took out a gun and fired shots, police said. One of the women, a 35-year-old, was hit in the abdomen by the gunfire. She was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The other woman suffered stab wounds from the fight and was treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A male suspect is in custody, police said.