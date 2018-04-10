Woman stabbed in face, neck and chest after fight in West Garfield Park

A woman was stabbed at 2:18 a.m. on April 10 in the 4100 block of W. West End Avenue | Google Streetview

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed early Tuesday after getting into an argument with an 18-year-old woman in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The argument took place at 2:18 a.m. inside a residence in the 4100 block of W. West End Avenue, police said.

The woman was stabbed in the face, neck and chest. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody but a witness identified the suspect, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.