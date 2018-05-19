Woman sexually assaulted in Marquette Park

A woman was sexually assaulted Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old woman was at a home about 6:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Campbell, where a man she knew threatened her with pepper spray as she tried to leave, police said. He then sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where her condition was listed as stabilized, police said.

Police initially reported a stabbing at that location, but the report was unfounded, police said.