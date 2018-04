Woman stabbed in the face in Englewood

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed in her face Saturday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 5:30 p.m., the woman was in the 7200 block of South Union Avenue when she suffered “a puncture wound to the face,” Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.