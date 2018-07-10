Woman stabs man, other woman in Near North Side domestic attack

A man and woman were wounded in an apparent domestic stabbing Tuesday morning on the Near North Side.

A 20-year-old woman spotted a 27-year-old man she knew in a vehicle with a 26-year-old woman about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

She approached the vehicle and an argument ensued, during which the man and the 26-year-old woman got out of the vehicle, police said. The 20-year-old then stabbed both of them multiple times.

The man suffered stab wounds to both legs and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The 26-year-old woman suffered lacerations to both arms and was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. She refused transport to a hospital.

The 20-year-old woman was in custody and charges against her were pending Tuesday afternoon, police said. The stabbing appeared to be domestic-related.