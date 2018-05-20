Woman struck and killed by car on Southwest Side, driver arrested

The fatal crash happened in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue | Google Maps

A driver was arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue, according to Chicago Police. A 47-year-old woman was walking north on Kolin Avenue with a group of friends when a man driving a gray Chrysler 2007 struck her.

She was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide details about the death.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 38-year-old man, was taken into custody, police said. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The Major Accidents team was investigating the crash.