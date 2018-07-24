Woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder music fest stabilized at hospital

A northern Illinois woman struck by lightning early Friday at the Country Thunder music festival in Wisconsin remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, but her condition was stabilized.

Officers responded to the music festival’s campground about 12:35 a.m. in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and found 22-year-old Brittany N. Prehn apparently struck by lightning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. She was unconscious and had no identification with her.

Paramedics took Prehn, who lives in Woodstock, to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry and later transferred her to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the sheriff’s office and a statement from Loyola Medicine. She was being treated at the hospital’s burn center intensive care unit for injuries caused by the lightning strike.

She remained in serious condition, but she had been stabilized as of Tuesday morning, according to hospital officials.

“Brittney wants everyone to know she is grateful for their prayers and support,” Loyola Medicine said in the statement.