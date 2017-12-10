Woman suing city says Chicago cop crashed into her, pulled gun

A woman suing the city of Chicago says a police officer crashed into her vehicle last year on the South Side and pointed a gun at her when he approached her vehicle.

Cheryl Brown filed the 10-count lawsuit Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court and accuses the officer of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault.

On Oct. 13, 2016, Brown was the driver of a vehicle with two passengers when she stopped at the intersection of 70th Street and Harper Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the suit.

The officer was driving an unmarked police vehicle south on Harper Avenue when he crashed into her, according to the suit. The officer was driving the wrong way on a one-way street at the time of the crash and did not have his vehicle’s headlights or emergency lights and siren activated.

Following the crash, the officer put his emergency lights on, got out of his vehicle and drew his gun, according to the suit. The officer approached her window and pointed his gun at her “without cause or provocation” and to “cause fear and intimidation.”

A spokesman said the city has not received the suit and declined to comment.

Brown said she was physically injured as a result of the crash and also suffered emotionally from having the officer’s gun pointed at her.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.