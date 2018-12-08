Woman taken to hospital after standoff on Far South Side

A woman was taken to a hospital after a standoff ended peacefully Saturday afternoon in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The standoff began about 11 a.m. when the woman, who was believed to have a weapon, barricaded herself inside a home in the 13100 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to Chicago police.

SWAT teams responded to the scene, police said.

The scene was cleared about 2:45 p.m. and the woman was taken to Roseland Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.