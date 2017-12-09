Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Bronzeville fire

A 22-year-old woman was hospitalized after a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment caught fire Saturday evening on the South Side.

Crews responded about 7:40 p.m. to the fire in a three-story apartment building in the 4500 block of South Champlain, according to Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs.

The fire was struck out by 9:20 p.m., according to CFD Media Affairs.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to CFD Media Affairs.