Woman unleashes harassment claims against Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes

Sherri Garrett, an account technician and minutes clerk for House Speaker Michael Madigan's office, speaks during a press conference about harassment in Springfield, Wednesday morning, June 6, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A longtime employee of Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan on Tuesday came forward with harassment and bullying allegations against one of the highest ranking members of the Democratic Party of Illinois: Tim Mapes.

The claims come less than a week after Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang found himself stripped of his leadership post and from his role with the Legislative Ethics Commission amid a woman’s claims that he repeatedly harassed, intimidated and retaliated against her — all allegations Lang dismissed as “absurdities.”

Mapes is not only Madigan’s chief of staff, but also Clerk of the House and Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

Sherri Garrett, an account technician and minutes clerk for the speaker’s office, on Tuesday at a Chicago press conference detailed several incidents which she said are indicative of a “serious and pervasive problem in our state government.”

“Over the course of the last several years, I have endured and have personally witnessed bullying and repeated harassment that was often sexual and sexist in nature In my workplace,” she said, noting Mapes had made “repeated inappropriate comments to me, both in the office and on the House floor.”

Her voice faltering at times, Garrett described how difficult it has been to come forward.

“I’m loyal to (Madigan). This is very hard for me, but I’ve just suffered one disappointment after another with how things are handled,” she said

Garrett spoke of brash conversations either overheard or had with Mapes regarding a wave of sexual harassment problems in Springfield. In one instance in April, Garrett claims she heard Mapes tell a colleague, “Are you going to sex training today?” That was in reference to mandatory sexual harassment training which state employees, members of the Illinois General Assembly and their staffs and lobbyists had to undergo, part of Madigan’s response to a harassment problem under the dome.

Other examples included a December 2014 conversation in which Mapes allegedly told her not show her “pink bra” at an inauguration event. In two other incidents, Garrett claims Mapes swept harassment allegations under the rug when women came to her with allegations of sexual harassment.

In one, Garrett said she was approached by a young woman in September 2015 who had worked in the clerk’s office. She alleged sexual harassment allegations against a member of the House Democratic Caucus and came to Garrett. When Garrett told Mapes about the situation, Mapes allegedly told Garrett; “Are you reporting the situation because you are upset the Representative isn’t paying attention to you?”

Another incident happened weeks ago in which Garrett allegedly spoke of a “reputation” of married individuals cheating on spouses in Springfield. Mapes allegedly said “Now, I am not implying that you are running around on Jim [Garett’s husband.”

Garret said there is no “safe path” in Springfield for women to report harassment. She said she hasn’t gone directly to Madigan because she’d have to make an appointment through Mapes.

She said the speaker’s office should be held to “highest standard.”

“Instead, they behave like they are above reproach and the speaker’s office is a locker room,” Garrett said.

Madigan has had to defend the state Democratic party’s handling of sexual harassment for months.

In February, Alaina Hampton, a former campaign consultant, outlined accusations against Madigan aide Kevin Quinn — a younger brother of Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) — claiming he sent her barrages of unwanted text messages and phone calls in pursuit of a romantic and sexual relationship. Hampton has since filed a federal lawsuit against the powerful Illinois House speaker’s political committee and the state Democratic party, over the “severe and persistent sexual harassment” that she suffered and says went ignored for nearly a year despite her complaints.

Madigan has come under fire for his handling of the complaints, but he has resisted increasing calls from some Democrats that he step down as state party chairman. At a Springfield news conference in February, Madigan said that his office has been there for potential harassment victims and has handled cases “according to protocol.”

“I’m not resigning. I’m moving forward,” he said. “I’m working with this particular issue, and we’re going to work our way through it.”

Madigan spokesman Steve Brown did not immediately comment about the allegations.