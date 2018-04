Woman walks into Southwest Side hospital with bullet graze to head

A woman who had been grazed by a bullet walked into a hospital Saturday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

The 24-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

She showed up about 5:30 p.m. to Holy Cross Hospital at 2701 W. 68th St. in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood, police said. She had a bullet graze to the head and was in good condition.

The time and location of the shooting weren’t immediately known.