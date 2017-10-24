Woman who suffers from mental disability missing from South Chicago

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who suffers from a mental disability who went missing last week from the South Chicago neighborhood.

Mzima Davis, who also goes by Janice, went missing Thursday from the 8500 block of South Burley, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Mzima was described as a 5-foot-3, 145-pound, black woman with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.