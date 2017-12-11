Woman wins $1 million lotto prize while grocery shopping in Villa Park

A woman won a $1 million prize after scratching a lottery ticket while she was grocery shopping in west suburban Villa Park.

Beth Zirbes, of Lombard, scratched the winning ticket after buying it at a self-service lottery machine at the Jewel-Osco at 22 E. Charles Road, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I was shocked,” Zirbes said. “It seems crazy that you can become a millionaire while walking around the grocery store!”

Zirbes opted to receive her prize as a one-time payment of $600,000, the lottery said. She plans to use the windfall to invest and pay off her two daughters’ student loans.

“And I’ll probably spend a little more on Christmas gifts this year,” Zirbes added.

Jewel-Osco received a bonus of $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.