Woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing from Hanover Park

Police are searching for a 58-year-old with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing from northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Betty Flores was last seen walking about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue, according to a LEAP alert from Hanover Park police.

Flores is described as a 5-foot, 170-pound Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket or sweatshirt and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Hanover Park police at (630) 823-5500.