Woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing from West Side

Joyce Gatewood was reported missing Thursday from the East Garfield Park neighborhood. | Chicago Police

An 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Joyce Gatewood was last seen Thursday in the 2800 block of West Fulton Street, according to Chicago Police.

Gatewood is a diabetic and has Alzheimer’s disease, police said. She was wearing a green jacket, blue shirt and black pants.

She was described as a 5-foot-7, 162 pound black woman with gray hair and light brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Gatewood’s whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.