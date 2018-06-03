Woman with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing from Somonauk

A 79-year-old woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Sunday afternoon from far west suburban Somonauk.

Elizabeth A. Lewis was reported missing from the 400 block of West Lasalle Street after she failed to show up at her daughter’s Yorkville home on Sunday morning, according to a LEAP alert from Somonauk police.

Lewis is described as a 5-foot-4, 205-pound white woman with hazel eyes and gray hair, the alert said. She may be wearing glasses.

Lewis may be driving a dark green 1999 Buick LeSabre with Illinois license plate ZZ92305, the alert said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at (815) 498-2351.