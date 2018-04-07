Woman with dementia, in need of medications missing from Chatham

Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her home early Saturday from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Margaret Cook, 65, went missing about 1:30 a.m. from the 7900 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue and suffers from dementia, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She is in need of medications.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 220-pound black woman with black hair/a gray wig, a light brown complexion and a surgical scar on her forehead.

Cook was last seen with a black wig, black skull cap, purple glasses, a black-and-gray shirt and gray pants, police said.

Anyone with information about Cook or her whereabouts was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.