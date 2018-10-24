Woman with dementia missing from Bronzeville

Police are looking for a woman with dementia who has been missing since Tuesday morning from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Ernestein Booker, 67, was last seen about 11 a.m. in the 400 block of East 41st Street, according to Chicago police.

Booker was described as a 5-foot-3 black woman weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark purple pants and a gray bandana, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.