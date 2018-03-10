Woman with dementia missing from Lincoln Park area

A 57-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing Saturday from the Lincoln Park area.

Yolanda Rivera was last seen Saturday at about 1 p.m. when she wandered away while visiting family in the 2400 block of North Southport Avenue, Chicago Police said.

She was wearing a black jacket and jeans, and carrying a black purse, police said.

Rivera’s home is in the 2400 block of North Central Avenue of the Belmont Central neighborhood, but she may not be able to find her way there, police said.

She was described as a 5-foot-2 tall, 160 pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North Special Victim’s Unit at (312) 744-8266.