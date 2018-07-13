Woman with dementia reported missing from Uptown

A woman with dementia was reported missing Thursday from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Sheena Perdue, 59, was last seen Sunday near the intersection of Montrose Avenue and Halsted Street, according to Chicago Police.

Perdue has dementia and is also a diabetic, police said. She might be downtown in the area of Chicago and Michigan avenues.

She was described as a 5-foot-6, 170 pound black woman with light complexion and gray hair, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of Perdue’s whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.