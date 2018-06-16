Woman with mental disability reported missing from Logan Square

Desiree Rivas, 22, has been missing since Friday from the 3400 block of West Lyndale. | Chicago Police

A woman with a mental disability has been reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Desiree Rivas, 22, has been missing since Friday from the 3400 block of West Lyndale, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Rivas was described as a 4-foot-9, 110-pound Hispanic woman with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She has a mental disability and is dependent on insulin.

Anyone with information about Rivas’ whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.