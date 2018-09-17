Woman with schizophrenia, 48, reported missing from Austin

Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman with schizophrenia who went missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Victoria Davis was reported missing Sunday from the 5000 block of West Quincy, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Davis is described as a 5-foot-1, 120-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a red Blackhawks hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.