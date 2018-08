Woman with schizophrenia missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for a woman with schizophrenia who is missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Pearl Heynard, 33, was last seen on about 1 a.m. on July 13 at her home in the 1300 block of South Troy, according to Chicago Police.

Henyard is described as a 5-foot-5 black woman weighing about 110 pounds. She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and may be paranoid, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives (312) 747-8380.