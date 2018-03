Woman wounded by stray gunfire in Brainerd

A 21-year-old woman was shot by stray gunfire Saturday evening in South Side’s Brainerd neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. when the woman was inside a house in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized, police said.