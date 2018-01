Woman wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A woman was shot Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her right arm about 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

The woman showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.