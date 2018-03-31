Woman wounded in DeKalb shooting

A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Northern Illinois University in rural DeKalb.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it responded about 2:57 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road. When arriving, numerous people were leaving the area near the building.

Investigators spoke to several people that may have been leaving a party when the shots were fired, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman who was shot was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at (815) 895-2155 or Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272.

Sheriff’s deputies, DeKalb police and NIU police were investigating.