Woman wounded in Englewood shooting

A 23-year-old woman was wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting late Sunday on the South Side.

About 11:20 p.m., she was was standing on a front porch with a male in the 6500 block of South Sangamon when three suspects began beating the male, according to Chicago Police.

During the fight, a weapon was discharged and the woman was struck in the neck, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.