Woman wounded in Englewood shooting

A 26-year-old woman was shot Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., the woman was standing outside in the 6800 block of South Hoyne Avenue when someone approached her and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

She was struck in the leg, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized, police said.