Woman wounded in Near West Side shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting early Thursday on the Near West Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on a sidewalk with a group of friends when she heard shots and felt pain about 2:25 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to the left leg and took herself to Holy Cross Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.