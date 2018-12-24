Woman’s body found in garbage can in Morgan Park alley: police

Police were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage can Monday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 1:50 p.m., officers learned the woman’s body had been found in an alley in the 10800 block of South Prospect, according to Chicago police. The woman’s age and the circumstances of her death weren’t immediately known.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality or ruled on the cause or manner of the woman’s death.