Woman’s body found in garbage truck in Longwood Manor

The body of a woman was found in a garbage truck Monday afternoon in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after noon, Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers discovered the body inside the truck in the 500 block of West 95th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman, who was thought to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene about 2 hours later, authorities said.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.