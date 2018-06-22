Woman’s body found on Red Line tracks near 87th Street, trains disrupted

A woman’s body was found on the tracks of the CTA Red Line Friday afternoon near the 87th Street station in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. to the station at 15 W. 87th St. and found the woman unresponsive on the tracks, according to Chicago Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the woman. Area South detectives were investigating.

Service on the Red Line had partially resumed as of 3:40 p.m., but remained suspended between the 79th Street and 95th Street stations, according to the CTA.

Shuttle bus service was available to assist riders between the stations.