Woman’s face cut in Old Town attack

The Old Town gate located on Wells Street in Old Town | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was injured in what police sources called a “domestic related” attack Wednesday morning in the Old Town neighborhood on the North Side.

The woman, 27, was inside her vehicle when a known woman and man got out of another vehicle and approached her, Chicago police said. The woman then attacked the 27-year-old, cutting her forehead. Both attackers fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.